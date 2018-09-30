Letter: Kavanaugh and the culture of silence

To the Editor:

President Trump has questioned why Dr. Blasey Ford waited more than 30 years to come forward with her sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

First, it is deeply disturbing to watch this president, a man accused of sexual misconduct or assault by no less than 19 women, defending a nominee from sexual assault allegations.

But the answer is simple. For too long, a culture of silence surrounding sexual assault and misconduct has prevailed in every corner of our society. When survivors speak up, they are often vilified or labeled as liars, while attackers and harassers are protected and even promoted.

Perhaps nowhere is this more true than in Washington, D.C.

For those of us who remembered a similar scene in 1991, we watched how a panel of senators, comprised entirely of white men, tried to silence Anita Hill, when she accused then Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment.

Earlier this year, we learned that Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D-CT) let a staffer stay on for months and wrote him a recommendation after he harassed and threatened a colleague. Like so many others on Capitol Hill, the female staffer was encouraged to sign a confidential settlement, designed to silence her. Esty is not seeking re-election because of her failure to maintain a safe workplace environment and complicity in protecting the abuser, once alerted.

Our leaders need to do more to change the climate of fear and silence surrounding the reporting of sexaul misconduct. We are hearing from many survivors in the wake of the #MeToo movement, but the silence is still deafening.