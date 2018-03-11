Letter: Is a town-owned dog park necessary in Weston?

To the Editor:

We only have a few more days until the March 10 vote to decide whether or not to approve of the creation of a town-sponsored dog park.

If you’re not up to speed on the pros and cons of this project, I implore you to take a little time to research the plan prior to your vote. Your vote matters. We must be honest, put passions aside, and decide whether or not it is fiscally necessary.

Our furry friends are important members of our families, but is the implementation of a dog park as a recreational amenity really necessary? There’s been ongoing discussion whether or not to close down places like Bisceglie Pond due to its growing expense to the town. Does it make sense to entertain a project that develops another park?

There is a proposed budget for the project on the town’s website; however, it sorely lacks line item detail. There is the argument that the Moore property, if not used for a dog park, can be developed for other municipal uses. I welcome any ideas Weston officials have for alternative uses. If it means added services and necessary programs for the town, then we will have substantive arguments based on necessity.

If you don’t have a dog, have four dogs, or are simply interested and concerned about the budget process, your vote is still needed. Base your vote using honesty and consideration toward necessity. In the end, Weston budget dollars — your dollars — no matter your indifference to the project, are going to be used to support it for years to come. Are there other areas of the budget that you wish you had a vote on? I know I sure do. The dog park item is one we can truly lend our voices to.

Lynn Ries

Buttonball Lane, Weston