Letter: In-person voter registration can be done through Election Day

To the Editor:

We noted in Maggie Silverstein’s letter to the editor last week that the last day of registering to vote in the 2018 election was mentioned as Oct. 30. That date is correct for the postmark for mail in registrations and those that are hand delivered to the registrars.

However, applicants who wish to register can still register up to and including Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, with Election Day Registration (EDR) at the registrars’ office in Easton Town Hall. For more specific information, please check the secretary of the state’s website at [email protected], or contact us at Easton Town Hall.

David Smith

Easton Democratic Registrar