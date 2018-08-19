Letter: Honor seniors on Senior Citizen Day

To the Editor:

“For all they have achieved throughout life and for all they continue to accomplish, we owe older citizens our thanks and a heartfelt salute. We can best demonstrate our gratitude and esteem by making sure that our communities are good places in which to mature and grow older — places in which older people can participate to the fullest and can find the encouragement, acceptance, assistance, and services they need to continue to lead lives of independence and dignity.”

Thirty years ago on Aug. 19, 1988, President Ronald Reagan raised awareness of another national treasure, our elders, our senior citizens. He acknowledged them and thanked them for all they have done during their lives.

Seniors are those who have cleared the path for us all, nurturing their children and families and children, as well as neighbors and strangers, in selfless service and contribution. It is important to recognize and remember this generation which has taught and strengthened each of us in our communities and society.

This is a day to celebrate all the achievements and wisdom of our senior citizens. It is also a day to remember to always advocate for their rights and pledge to work with them so they can always participate fully in the life. Connect with your senior citizen, reach out to them. Share a smile and spend time with a senior that you know.

Frank Lloyd Wright said, “The longer I live, the more beautiful life becomes.” These are words that befit our precious seniors. Remember them, for as one day, we too will be senior citizens.

Lisa V. Tasi

Chair, Easton Commission for the Aging