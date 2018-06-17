Letter: Help make the dog park in Weston a reality

To the Editor:

Over two years ago, the Weston Dog Park Committee proposed there be a dog park in our beautiful town. I’m so excited that the residents and town of Weston have chosen to move forward with this wonderful new addition to Weston.

Thank you to all of our supporters — your votes and encouragements have made this possible. Now that the land use offices and the Board of Selectmen have approved the location, we are ready to raise the funds to get the park built. Weston Dog Park Inc. has committed to raising $85,000 to build the park, the parking area and turnaround, and we are on our way. Our goal is to bring in the funding by Nov. 15, so that we can have the park completed and ready to enjoy in the Summer of 2019.

Visit our website westondogpark.org or contact us at [email protected] to learn how you can join us in this effort. Together we can make the dog park a reality.

Maria Calamito-Proto

Roscrea Place, Weston