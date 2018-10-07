Letter: Glad the Easton property ordinance was rejected

To the Editor:

At the special town meeting in Easton on Sept. 24, we voted on a proposed ordinance that would have required a town meeting for any future transaction of town-owned property valued at $10,000 or more. The proposal did not pass. I opposed the ordinance because of its very low $10,000 threshold for holding a town meeting. I think it is practical that small transactions be handled by elected town officials without burdening the citizens with a town meeting.

Had the threshold been higher, I might have supported it — but not anymore. Points raised at the meeting sharpened my appreciation of the need for broader citizen involvement in decision making. Only 4% of registered voters were there to vote at the end of the meeting.

What about the residents who would have liked to attend, but did not have child care, who don’t drive at night, who had to wake up early for work the next day? They should not be excluded.

If we have a new proposal about town-owned property transactions, I hope it would have a high dollar threshold, and require a machine vote for such transaction decisions. If the decision is big enough to go to the people, it should go to all the people.

Ira Kaplan

Morning Glory Drive, Easton