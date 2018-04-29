Letter: Firearms ordinance will do little to prevent an atrocity

To the Editor:

I would like to agree with the opinion written last week by John Harris of Easton regarding proposed firearms ordinances. I would, however, like to be a bit more direct.

Mr. Lessler’s thinly disguised gun ban and support of “new” gun laws in Easton, some of which are already state law, will do little to keep anyone intent on harm from committing an atrocity.

Mr. Lessler’s time as well as the Board of Selectmen in Easton would better serve the public by monitoring who becomes an EMS medical technician such as Mr. Barlow who is facing multiple charges, none of which are minor.

Chris Dahm

Umpawaug Road, Redding