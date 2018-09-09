Letter: Easton taxpayers should decide fate of South Park

To the Editor:

In 2008, Easton taxpayers voted in a town-wide referendum to purchase the South Park Avenue property “for preservation, conservation and land use control purposes,” so why 10 years later is our Board of Selectmen entertaining a proposal to build a baseball stadium there?

Easton’s taxpayers are paying for the purchase, maintenance and preservation of this land. So, it should be these same taxpayers who decide what we do with it.

To help ensure this, the Easton Town Clerk has just certified and forwarded to the Board of Selectmen a petition to adopt an ordinance that requires approval of the Town Meeting for any purchase, sale, lease or disposal of any town-owned property with a fair market value of greater than $10,000. Naturally, this would apply to our property on South Park Avenue.

Under law, the Board of Selectmen is now required to call for a Town Meeting within 21 days of their receipt of this certified petition — a Town Meeting in which Easton’s tax-paying citizens will vote on adopting this proposed ordinance.

The Board of Selectmen would be in violation of the law and do this town an enormous disservice if they were to try to dig up some excuse or loophole to deny Easton citizens their legal right to hold this Town Meeting. Easton taxpayers, not the Board of Selectmen, need to determine the disposition of town property, our property.

Grant Monsarrat

North Park Avenue, Easton