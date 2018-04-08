Letter: Easton should review new classroom programs

To the Editor:

This year’s BOE budget includes “new” sex education and social and emotional learning (SEL) programs, added in the past one or two years. In addition, our curriculum continues to be heavily Common Core based, even though U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has declared Common Core to be “dead.”

Since our BOE has not followed state statutes requiring a “board established curriculum committee” to develop and approve curriculum, how were these programs chosen/developed? A legally constructed curriculum committee would work in public, maintain minutes, and shed sunlight on the development and the content of our curriculum. That not being the case, at this point every parent needs to ask the following questions: How do I get detailed information about school curriculum? What is included in the sex education curriculum? What is included in the SEL curriculum? What grades are taught these programs? Is parental permission required? If not, why not? Is the content in line with my accepted values or does it violate the personal beliefs and values of my family and/or my faith? Are these programs age-appropriate for my individual child? Are they developmentally appropriate? What kind of data is collected on my child through these programs and where is that data stored and/or sent? Would my child be better served to spend this class time in a classically academic classroom? How much do these programs cost and is this a good use of precious school funds?

Schools, over many decades, have increasingly encroached on prerogatives of parents and families. The Easton BOE now has changed that process by developing curriculum outside the public view and in violation of state statutes regarding its development. At the very least, these programs should be put on hold and defunded until the BOE forms the legally required curriculum committee, makes current curriculum content easily accessible to the public, and creates structures and procedures to communicate curriculum to the public going forward.

Anne Manusky

Morning Glory Drive, Easton