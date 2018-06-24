Letter: Easton P&Z chairman may have conflict of interest

To the Editor:

As the Easton Planning and Zoning Commission begins its public hearings on its proposed Master Plan (Plan of Conservation and Development), one very important issue that has not been adequately addressed is the fact that Chairman Maquat and/or his family may have ownership interests in land holdings that directly abut P&Z’s proposed Village District at the intersection of Sport Hill, Center, and Banks roads.

Before any further Planning and Zoning action on this matter is undertaken (and obviously a lot has already been undertaken), it is paramount that Chairman Maquat address this potential conflict of interest and why he thinks it is unnecessary for him to recuse himself from this entire matter.

Grant Monsarrat

North Park Avenue, Easton