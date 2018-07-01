Letter: Easton first selectman should respect nominating process

To the Editor:

Easton Republicans must call First Selectman Adam Dunsby to account for acting outside the bylaws of the Easton Republican Town Committee (ERTC) in filling the vacancy on the Board of Selectmen.

By state statute, the BOS had 30 days to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Selectman Carolyn Colangelo. During that 30-day period the ERTC performed due diligence in interviewing and vetting candidates to recommend to Adam Dunsby.

However, Mr. Dunsby, who was nominated by the ERTC and elected by its efforts and the votes of Easton Republicans, with full knowledge that the nominating committee was carrying out its designated mission, ignored the work of the nominating committee and recommended to the ERTC a candidate who had not been vetted for the BOS position.

I attended the ERTC meeting where Mr. Dunsby presented his candidate. Members voted on Mr. Dunsby’s nominee without being informed that he had acted unilaterally.

At the BOS meeting, Democratic Selectman Robert Lessler did not vote in support of Mr. Dunsby’s candidate, so this elected position on the BOS was filled by the singular vote of First Selectman Dunsby.

This power grab by Adam Dunsby and the resulting failure in the democratic process should be unacceptable to all Easton citizens. Republicans should demand that our first selectman act in accordance with the bylaws of the ERTC and respect the full nominating and electoral process required for a position on the Easton Board of Selectmen.

Anne Manusky

Morning Glory Drive, Easton