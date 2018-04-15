Letter: Easter luncheon was extra special for Weston seniors

To the Editor:

On behalf of everyone at the Weston Senior Center, we would like to thank St. Francis Church, Sandra and Carmine Cenatiempo from Calise’s Deli, and Dan Gilbert for hosting an extra special Easter luncheon for us. The food was absolutely delicious and it was a great way to kick off spring. “Johnny P” was our fabulous entertainment — his songs definitely got people on their feet dancing. As always, we thank Norfield Church for welcoming us into their parish hall.

Wendy Petty

Weston Senior Center