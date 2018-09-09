Letter: Don’t ban use of plastic bags in Weston

To the Editor:

I have something to say on the subject of the idea of “banning” plastic grocery bags in Weston: If you don’t want to use them, don’t. But don’t tell me I can’t.

So, one day I just happened to be chatting with someone outside the bank near Peter’s. Every single person, in the 15 minutes I was there, carried out their purchases in a blue plastic bag. I counted eight. Among them was a 40-something woman, a late 30-something woman in a jogging outfit who got into a huge SUV parked at the door, a high school girl and an older man in his 80s — all carrying their purchases in plastic bags. I’ll bet there were plastic garbage liners, food wrapped in plastic or carried in Styrofoam, and cleaning agents of all kind in plastic bottles in those bags.

I get the part about plastic killing sharks and whales and such who mistake red magic markers for fish. (What happened to the killing too many trees for paper bags concern a few years ago?) Why not channel sustainability efforts into biodegradable manufacturing instead of trying to get me to buy plastic garbage liners because I won’t have any plastic grocery bags to use for that purpose? And don’t we have to bring our garbage to the dump in 30-lb. plastic bags?

I don’t want to have to buy a plastic woven tote bag to carry my groceries in. I want those plastic bags to reuse as trash liners. Make them better for the environment and leave me alone.

Christine Lomuscio

Cannondale Road, Weston