Letter: Dog park is a good use of the Moore property

To the Editor:

Did you know your tax dollars are still paying for the Moore property, purchased by the town in 2003 for municipal use? Each year, Weston residents pay for land only the immediate neighbors can use. A Moore property neighbor on Richmond Hill Road said, “ATVs, horses, people, dogs, bikes and tons of wildlife” frequent the property. But there is nowhere to safely park, unless you live there.

Let’s add another charming feature to this already wonderful town. A fenced-in dog park is something we don’t have here or in neighboring towns. Weston Dog Park Inc. has agreed to cover the cost of parking and fencing for a dog park. The town would cover a gravel driveway and tree removal.

We can’t sell the Moore property to developers. It was approved for purchase as municipal use land and specifically rejected as an open space purchase. It is beautiful land, and I’m glad that this particular municipal option will allow 32+ acres of the 36 acres to remain as they are now, unlike, say, a bus depot. P&Z voted to approve use as a dog park. Parks and Rec said the incremental annual cost would be roughly $500.

These are a few of the many reasons I’m voting yes on Wednesday, April 4, for a dog park on the Moore property, and I hope you will too. We need at least 220 yes votes and the majority vote. Please make sure to vote if you want to see this land that we all own put to use as a dog park.

If you are undecided, I encourage you to check out the Weston Dog Park, CT Facebook group and ask all your questions or attend the town meeting on Thursday, March 22, in the middle school cafeteria at 7 p.m.

Christina Koether

Steep Hill Road, Weston