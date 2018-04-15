Letter: Dog park complaint has no merit

To the Editor:

The Weston Dog Park Inc. (WDP) would like to respond to the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) complaint filed against it by Dennis Savitsky and his attorney Stephen Nevas. WDP is a 501(c)(3), established to raise money for a dog park, after the Weston BOS passed a strict leash ordinance, but acknowledged that this created a need for a dog park in town. After our initial presentation, the selectmen chose to move forward with the proposal and upon selecting a 36-acre piece of town owned land, we came under attack by local neighbors.

The complaint filed with the SEEC accused the WDP of attempting to influence an election without properly registering with the SEEC. At no time did WDP try to influence an election or promote/oppose candidates. The vote on whether or not to have a dog park in Weston was a town vote by machine ballot, not a referendum vote, as clearly noted on the town’s website.

This complaint is merely an attempt to defame the WDP by its opponents. In fact, after we received a copy of the complaint, we called the SEEC to confirm that the actions of the WDP were in fact allowed. Not being political professionals, we were concerned that we may have inadvertently done something improper. We were relieved to learn that since it was not a referendum vote, then it was not necessary for the WDP to register with the SEEC and the WDP had done nothing wrong.

The WDP believes that a dog park will enhance life in Weston for our four-legged friends and the families that love them. We appreciate that not everyone may agree with us. It is disappointing that our opponents would stoop so low as to file frivolous complaints and accusations that have no place in Weston.

Maria Calamito-Proto and Weston Dog Park Board

Roscrea Place, Weston