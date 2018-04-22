Letter: Come to the Charity Golf Outing in Redding

To the Editor:

The Redding First Church of Christ, Congregational, has announced its annual Charity Golf Outing Fundraiser. The outing is Monday, June 18, at the beautiful Redding Country Club. Members of the public are invited to enjoy this fun event while helping worthwhile charities. Some local charities benefiting from the event include Redding Shares the Warmth, Ability Beyond, Habitat for Humanity, and the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen in Danbury.

It’s a great way to host clients at a fun event, invite friends from out of town to enjoy a day on a beautiful golf course with fantastic food and drink, and/or a nice payback for a long overdue round where a friend hosted you. In this relaxed and informal event, golfers of any level can enjoy the day, so don’t be shy about inviting those once-a-year golfers of any age or ability.

Enrollment flyers and more information may be found at FCRgolf.com or by emailing Trevor Furrer at [email protected]. We hope to see you there.

Bob Lucido

Deer Hill Road, Redding