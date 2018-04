To the Editor:

Redding’s Troop 15 is hosting an Eagle Scout Court of Honor this Sunday, April 15, at St. Patrick’s Church in Redding at 2:30 p.m. to celebrate our two newest Eagle Scouts, Nathaniel DeMelis and Keegan Kolf.

As is our tradition, we cordially invite all Eagle Scouts who live in Redding to attend regardless of where they earned their Eagle rank. Eagles, please join us.

Trevor Furrer

Eagle Scout Adviser, Troop 15 Redding