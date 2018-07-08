Letter: Church golf outing was a big success

To the Editor:

The First Church of Christ, Congregational, “The Church at the Center” in Redding, would like to thank everyone who volunteered their time, treasure and most important, their fellowship, to make our charity golf outing fund-raiser a huge success on June 18.

In addition to support from our own church members, many non-church neighbors and local merchants made donations that helped to insure success. We had a beautiful day full of great fun, food and fellowship. Our host, the Redding Country Club, did an outstanding job as always.

Funds raised at this event will benefit our church greatly and in turn our surrounding communities and beyond through our many outreach programs. To learn more about our church, visit firstchurchredding.org. Thank you very much.

Trevor Furrer

Outing Chairman