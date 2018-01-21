Letter: Barlow coach will miss Rocco Valuzzo

To the Editor:

I was especially saddened to hear that Sports Editor Rocco Valluzzo will be let go by your paper, what a shame!

I have worked with Rocco for many years as a Joel Barlow head coach and know him to be an excellent reporter who has had such a positive impact on our Joel Barlow sports program.

I’ve always thought we were so lucky to have Rocco covering our sports events as he often spoke to the players, and what a thrill for high school athletes to see their name in the paper, Rocco “gets it!”

Rocco Valluzzo always represented your paper with professionalism and connected so well with our coaches and student-athletes, he has become a welcome member of our high school community. We will miss him dearly, but most of all, our student athletes will no longer reap the benefits of his enthusiastic, positive coverage of Joel Barlow sports, what a shame.

Jim Dolan

Former Barlow soccer, baseball, golf coach