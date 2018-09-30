Letter: An understanding of Connecticut’s political parties

To the Editor :

Most of us have pretty strong opinions about America’s two major political parties. We may also hear about other political parties: the minor parties. As many people register to vote for the first time or perhaps contemplate changing their registration, it’s important that we understand these smaller parties as well.

The first step is to know that the highest percentage of voters in Connecticut is not registered with any party. These unaffiliated voters registered to vote without choosing a party, and they number 956,000. There are also 848,000 Democrats and 481,000 Republicans statewide, and 32,000 voters who registered with minor parties. Our four largest minor parties are the Green, Independent, Libertarian, and Working Families parties. (Source: CT Secretary of the State voter registration statistics for 2017)

These minor parties will sometimes endorse their own candidates but, because there are few of them, they usually endorse candidates in one of the major parties. For example, the largest minor party is the Independent Party, claiming 25,000 members. Although it is undergoing some inter-party strife in court, the Connecticut Independent Party this year endorsed the entire Republican slate of statewide candidates and many local Republican candidates. The Green and Working Family parties are more liberal, endorsing their own or Democratic candidates.

When you register to vote, remember that you can choose to be unaffiliated or select a party. And when any party endorses candidates or you see them listed on the ballot, think about how much that party aligns with your own political beliefs as you decide how to vote.

Oct. 30 is the deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 6 election. Visit the Connecticut secretary of the state’s website for information.