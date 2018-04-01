Letter about Redding SRO and first selectman’s response

Adding Redding SROs to patrol does not help

To the Editor:

Why is the Board of Selectmen proposing that the John Read Middle School and the Joel Barlow High School school resource officers (SROs) join the Redding Police Department’s patrol rotation when school is not in session? Our police department is overstaffed and this approach doesn’t solve that problem.

Wolf Boehme

Chalburn Road, Redding

Response to letter about SRO

To the Editor:

The letter submitted by Mr. Boehme is misleading. Here are the facts.

The selectmen’s proposed budget replaces the SRO at John Read Middle School with a part-time school security officer (SSO), a cost-saving measure we piloted with great success at Redding Elementary School two years ago. SSOs are retired police officers, in uniform, who continue to receive training through the CT POST (police officer standards and training) in order to serve as SSOs.

The selectmen did not propose an SRO at Joel Barlow High School. The Region 9 Board of Education, in the interest of school security, made the decision to add an SRO at Joel Barlow High School and funded that position in its budget. Easton and Redding will share that expense. By definition, an SRO is a certified police officer with special training who is employed full-time by a police department. As such, that officer returns to patrol when school is not in session. The town only pays for the percentage of time the officer is not in the school.

Missing from the narrative about overstaffing at the police department is the fact that the selectmen have proposed in their budget a reduction to the police department of $199,280.64. This is the equivalent of two full-time positions. Therefore, the return of the Barlow school resource officer to the patrol rotation when schools are not in session will help to defray the cost of overtime expense that would otherwise be incurred due to staff reductions.

There is a lot packed into this budget. I plan to hold two Saturday morning coffees at town hall to answer questions about the budget. It’s in all of our best interests to be able to make an informed decision at the ballot box on May 8.

Julia Pemberton

Redding First Selectman