Legislators applaud opening of Bethel solar farm

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) and state Rep. Will Duff (R-2) hailed the opening of the town of Bethel’s new solar farm. They attended a ribbon cutting Friday, June 1, that celebrated the completion of the new facility on that town’s capped landfill.

“The opening of this new solar farm is a tremendous victory for the town of Bethel, the State of Connecticut, and, most importantly, the residents of the area. This facility will generate more than 1.2 million kWh of renewable energy each year while reducing CO2 emissions that are the equivalent to taking 200 cars off the road,” Boucher said. “Working with Ameresco, the town was also able to repurpose an important piece of land. This facility renews the land, makes clean, renewable energy, and provides the electricity necessary for daily life. This is an amazing accomplishment.”

Duff noted that the project brings the town into environmental compliance with the state.

“What a great way to cut down on CO2 emissions and spur local interest in energy conservation,” said Duff, who is a member of the legislature’s Energy and Technology Committee.