League to hold state fiscal challenge discussion in Weston

“Connecticut’s Fiscal Challenges, Decades in the Making: A Look Back… A Look Forward” will be the topic of the League of Women Voters of Weston’s first event of the fall. The program will take place on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Weston Public Library.

Award-winning CT Mirror state budget reporter Keith Phaneuf will be the speaker, with a question and answer period to follow. Phaneuf analyzes and reports on all aspects of state government finances, including the budget development process, pension funding, income tax equity, waste in government, and the impact of the state’s budgeting and financial policy decisions.

The program will offer the opportunity for citizens to deepen their understanding of Connecticut’s fiscal challenges, how they evolved in the “land of steady habits,” and to form a clearer picture of the complicated and difficult choices ahead as well as potential solutions.

The event is free. Light refreshments will be served. For more information about the program or the League of Women Voters of Weston, visit lwvweston.org.