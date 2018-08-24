Lawsuit to block Saddle Ridge in Easton set for trial

A trial date of Jan. 8, 2019 has been set in the Coalition to Save Easton lawsuit to try to stop the Saddle Ridge affordable housing development in Easton.

The applicant, Saddle Ridge Developers LLC, received zoning approval in early 2017 to build a 66-unit development of both single-family homes and duplexes on 124.7 acres between Sport Hill, Westport (Route 136), Cedar Hill and Silver Hill roads.

Twenty residences would be classified as affordable under statute 8-30g, Connecticut’s affordable housing law.

The Coalition to Save Easton, a grass-roots organization that works to keep Easton rural, is suing the Planning and Zoning Commission to try to prevent the project from being built.

The P&Z’s unanimous approval had rezoned the Saddle Ridge parcel from three-acre, single-family home zoning to a newly-created Planned Housing Opportunity zone. All lots would be at least one acre and be served by individual wells and septic systems. About one third of the overall site would remain as open space.

The commission’s approval noted statute 8-30g puts a particularly high burden on towns to reject affordable housing applications when they have limited affordable housing stock, as is the case in Easton. The P&Z had previously denied other affordable housing proposals by the same developer at the site.

The Saddle Ridge affordable units would include single-family houses and duplex units and be deed-restricted for 40 years.