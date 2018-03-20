Last call for Weston education grant applications

The deadline for applying for community education grants from the Weston Education Foundation is near.

Weston-based organizations or individuals have until Sunday, April 1, to apply for grants (generally up to $1,500) to develop educational programs that benefit their constituents and/or Weston residents. Preference is given to organizations that can demonstrate sustainable funding for their project after the completion of the WEF grant.

Since its inception, WEF has disbursed more than $800,000 in community, technology and teacher grants. Previous Community Education Grants have helped fund a journal writing program at the public library, computer classes at the Senior Center, the Sustainability Committee lecture series, a nursery school STEM grant, and more.

Two grant cycles are available for Community Education Grants. The first is from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15; the second is from Feb. 15 to April 1. Community organizations must wait for 12 months to apply for another grant if they are a current grant recipient.

To learn more about the Weston Education Foundation’s Community Education Grants program or to obtain an application, email the Grants Committee at [email protected] or visit the foundation’s website, westoneducationfoundation.org.