Larry Kudlow has heart attack: Recovering well

Redding resident Larry Kudlow, who was appointed director of the National Economic Council by President Donald Trump in March, suffered a mild heart attack Sunday afternoon.

According to Kudlow’s friend, Redding resident Tom Doherty, Kudlow is at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Md., and is “recovering well,” according to Doherty.

Kudlow, formerly host of CNBC’s The Kudlow Report, was also host of The Larry Kudlow Show on WABC Radio. He is founder and CEO of Kudlow and Company LLC, an economic research and consulting firm.

Kudlow, who has lived in Redding for about 20 years and has kept his house there, is a member of St. Patrick Church, where Doherty serves as youth group director.