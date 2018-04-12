Land trusts work together to preserve open space

Preserving open space is a joint effort, according to many of the speakers at the 53rd annual meeting of the Redding Land Trust, held on Sunday, April 8.

The meeting, which was attended by more than 100 people, took place at the Redding Community Center. It was called Green Connections: Partners in Preservation, and focused on the role Redding’s neighboring communities play in working together to save open space.

The Redding Land Trust preserves Redding’s open spaces, woodlands, wetlands, and meadows. It owns easements on more than 1,600 acres in Redding.

At the meeting, representatives from land trusts connected with neighboring towns and cities, including Bethel, Newtown, Weston, Ridgefield, and Danbury, gave presentations on the efforts they are making to preserve open space.

“Redding would not be so naturally resilient without the like-minded neighbors around our borders,” said Laurie Heiss, Redding Land Trust co-vice president.

“Redding’s land-saving partners who are here today provide Redding with the green buffer and a corridor of protection that helps create a resilient region for species and movement.”

John O’Neill, a founder and treasurer of the Bethel Land Trust, agreed with Heiss and stressed the importance of cooperation with other towns.

He referred to the deer population. “They really don’t know or care where the town line is. Why should we?” he said, receiving chuckles from the audience.

David Brandt, executive director of the Aspetuck Land Trust, said the Aspetuck Land Trust is regional, with 150 properties, spanning 1,800 acres, in seven towns.

“Our main towns are Fairfield, Weston, Westport, and Easton,” Brandt said, adding, however, that the trust also has some land in Redding, Bridgeport and Wilton.

He said the Aspetuck Land Trust has big plans for land acquisition.

“We are really a part of this larger effort called the Hudson to Housatonic Initiative, which is a regional conservation partnership,” he said. “Regional conservation partnerships are really just groups of land trusts that are all working together and talking together and trying to preserve land on a landscape level.”

Brandt explained how regional partnerships between towns can play a strong role in preserving open space.

“Whereas Redding focuses on one town, the Aspetuck Land Trust focuses on four towns,” Brandt said. “These regional conservation partnerships are just an amalgamation of lots of different land trusts all talking together and trying to preserve land, which is very exciting.”

Brandt said homeowners are also landowners. He added that one of his goals is to engage landowners into thinking what they can do to support the ecological health of their area.

“This cooperation is really key,” he said. “That is very important in this work.”

Ives Trail

Redding Land Trust board of trustees member Bruce Johnson spoke about Ives Trail, and stressed the importance of partnership in its creation.

He referred to a map showing the Ives Trail corridor. “The Ives Trail goes through four towns — Ridgefield, Danbury, Bethel, and Redding,” he said. “Cooperation between the towns has really ended up with a large chunk of land.”

He added that the more he speaks to local residents, the more he has learned how many of them are doing their share in conservation.

“I see that there are hundreds of people around Redding who hold thousands of acres in a variety of land trusts and and conservation easements to keep development from overwhelming us,” Johnson said. “As long as we are solidly cognizant of that, then we will be able to pass these efforts on to our children and our grandchildren.”

Heiss said land trusts work with people to support their conservation efforts.

“We have worked on acquisitions, behind the scenes, and in sharing of properties,” she said. “I think it’s important for Redding to know that there are people like us in all of the towns around us, and that makes Redding’s land saving that much more valuable.”

Heiss paid special tribute to Mary Anne Guitar, Redding Land Trust founder, past president and chairman. Guitar died in July at the age of 95.

“She was our inspiration, our guiding light and a true conservationist,” Heiss said. “We are honored to continue in her footsteps and we are committed to keeping her vision alive and vibrant.”