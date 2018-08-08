Land trusts celebrate preservation of green space in Easton

Land trusts from across the state gathered at the Trout Brook Valley Reserve in Easton recently to celebrate the preservation of open space and to pick some blueberries.

While land trust representatives individually spoke about the importance of preserving green space in general, the event was also to inform potential voters about state legislation that could change the way open space is sold.

State Sen. Tony Hwang, a Republican who is running for re-election in the 28th Senate District, said speaking at this event gave him a chance to be with the people who work to preserve open space throughout the state. The 28th District is made up of Fairfield, Easton, Newtown and parts of Weston and Westport.

“It is important for us to remember that this land could’ve been a golf course and people tend to forget that,” said Hwang while discussing the 300 acres of green space that makes up the Trout Brook Valley Reserve.

“If people didn’t stand to make a difference, contribute not only their money, but their resources and efforts, we would’ve lost this forever. You can never take for granted or think that someone else will do the work for you to preserve a property.”

Hwang said recently passed legislation is designed to protect open space from being sold by the state.

He said this amendment would help prevent “the inside game” of land being sold with purposes other than preserving green space.

Easton First Selectman and 135th District State Rep. Adam Dunsby said open space in town is part of what attracts people to the community.

“It’s like being outside of Fairfield County when you’re inside of Fairfield County,” said Dunsby. “Next to the schools, I would say the land we preserve in these towns are a really big part …”

State Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey, a Democrat who serves the 133rd District in Fairfield, said green space makes Connecticut unique and that a connection with the environment is essential to a child’s development.

“Kids who are out in nature learn empathy and that’s a school safety measure,” McCarthy-Vahey said. “That’s an important part of our society and aside from the environmental benefits this land helps to teach us how to live in harmony, not just with nature, but with each other.”