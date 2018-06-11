Lachat Town Farmers Market gears up for opening

After the success of last year’s inaugural season, the Lachat Town Farmers Market is ready to kick off this summer’s season. Set in the fields behind the barn, near the community gardens, the market runs for only five Friday evenings — the last Friday of each month from June through October.

This season will be filled with a variety of fresh produce and prepared foods along with a selection of handmade crafts. Kids will enjoy the innovative children’s programs, such as building their own fairy huts. The entire family is welcome to relax with friends while enjoying a meal from one of the many food trucks featuring items inspired by global cuisines. Through the late afternoon and into the evening, there will be music from local artists. Whether it’s a farm talk, a petting zoo or a local artist lecture there will be something new to explore at each Farmers Market.

The first Farmers Market is Friday, June 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. For more details or to sign up for the children’s programs visit lachattownfarm.org/.