Lachat Farmers’ Market in Weston is looking for volunteers

In the effort to sustaining the bounty of local food and skilled craftsmanship, the Lachat Town Farm in Weston is in need of volunteers to assist with this year’s monthly Farmers’ Market. Lachat Farmers Market is dedicated to supporting small family farms, crafts people and prepared food vendors.

Volunteer positions available:

Farm Liaison: Working alongside a veteran volunteer, this helper will communicate with local farmers and help draw them to our events.

Music Coordinator: This volunteer will recruit and schedule bands to perform during each event.

Volunteer Coordinator: Recruit volunteers for assistance with the logistics surrounding the events and schedule them with SignUp Genius.

Last year, the Lachat Farmers Market attracted more than 500 visitors for each market. The draw to the farm is heightening this year with the completed restoration of the farm house, expanded community gardens, increase in the repertoire of classes for adults and children, and addition of live animals and an elaborate children’s garden.

The Farmers’ Markets will take place on the last Friday of each month from June through October, from 4 to 8 p.m. This year there will be a new Holiday Market in early December in response to many requests from vendors and visitors. All events are marketed heavily to draw visitors from across Fairfield County and beyond.

Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West, Weston. For more information or to apply for the volunteer positions outlined above, contact Ellen McCormick at [email protected]