Labor Dept. rep speaks to job networking group

Patrick Flaherty, assistant director of research and information at the Connecticut Department of Labor will be discussing “Finding a Bright Future in an Uncertain Present” to Mondays @ 7 Networking Group on Monday, Aug. 27.

He will provide an update on the current trends in the economy and labor market for the nation and the state. He will also discuss free online tools and other resources available through the Connecticut Department of Labor for career planning and job search.

[email protected] is a premier networking and job search skills organization. Its programs and resources are free and benefit and energize members in their career searches.

Meetings start at 7 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road (Route 57), Westport. For more information, email [email protected] or visit mondaysat7.org.