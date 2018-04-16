Kyle Navin pleads guilty to killing parents

Kyle Navin pleaded guilty Monday to the 2015 murders of his parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin.

Navin’s trial was set to begin Tuesday in Bridgeport Superior Court. However, his sentencing will now be June 29.

“After the denial of our 20-plus motions to suppress, this was the best option available to Mr. Navin for a number of reasons,” Navin’s defense attorney Eugene Riccio said when contacted after Monday’s plea deal.

In December, Navin rejected a plea deal which would have seen him serve 60 years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to two counts of murder.

Authorities say Navin, now 29, murdered his parents, who were initially reported missing from their home in Easton in August 2015. Their bodies were found three months later inside contractor bags, buried under leaves in a yard at an abandoned home in Weston. Both had been shot.

Navin and his girlfriend, Jennifer Valiante, were arrested in the case.

Valiante pleaded guilty under the Alford Doctrine to conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution and is serving an eight-year sentence. Under an Alford Doctrine plea, she conceded that the prosecution likely has enough evidence for a conviction, but maintains innocence.

Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin were longtime residents of Weston and had recently moved to Easton when they were reported missing. Jeffrey Navin, 56, was co-owner of J&J Refuse of Westport, where Kyle Navin worked. Jeanette Navin, 55, was a longtime paraprofessional at Weston public schools.

According to police reports, Kyle Navin was a heroin user and killed his parents because he was concerned that he was going to be cut from their wills.