Knitting, astronomy, and pysanky at New Pond Farm

The following programs are being held at New Pond Farm, 101 Marchant Road in Redding.

Knitting and spinning by the fire

Sunday, March 4, noon to 3 p.m. Bring knitting projects and enjoy a relaxing afternoon by the fire with seasoned knitters and members of the Nutmeg Spinners to coach you on knitting and invite you to try your hand at their spinning wheels. Recommended for any skill level. This adult program is free, but participants are asked to purchase a skein of New Pond Farm yarn ($12) and donate a scarf, hat, or pair of mittens to the farm.

March Astronomy

Saturday, March 10, 7 p.m. Join New Pond Farm’s team of astronomy volunteers and gaze through the telescopes at the sky and deep space. Families are invited to a special preview in the Learning Center classroom at 6:30 p.m.

Pysanky for adults and teens

Saturday, March 17, noon to 2 p.m. Join Chanel Dupare as she shares this traditional Ukrainian craft. Using a wax-resist dyeing method, learn the delicate, meditative art of pysanky and leave with beautiful creations to enhance your home or to present as unique gifts.

Pysanky for children

Saturday, March 17, 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Registration is required. For costs and to register for programs, visit newpondfarm.org or call 203-938-2117.