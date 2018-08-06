Kiwanis Dog Jamboree coming to Weston Middle School field

The Kiwanis Club of Weston will host a Dog Jamboree on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Weston Middle School field.

This family-friendly event will benefit the Weston Elementary School playground and the Weston Kiwanis Foundation. The foundation is a 501c3, which since 2000 has contributed more than $850,000 to charity organizations in Fairfield County and beyond.

The jamboree will offer competitions, demonstrations, and seminars, all focused on four-legged family members. Competitions will include “Does Your Furry Family Member Look Like You?,” “The Red Carpet Best Dressed” and “I Might Be Over 50 Lbs … But I’m the Best Lap Dog Ever.” Anyone can enter and more details will be available soon.

Fairfield Police K9 units will hold a demonstration with their trained police dogs, and the head zoologist and curator from Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo will lead a seminar detailing the backgrounds of wolves, coyotes and dogs. Attendees will also hear veterinary experts discuss diseases that affect canine friends and how to treat them.

The event will also include face painting, food trucks and a dog adoption.

The Dog Jamboree will be supported by volunteers from Kiwanis clubs throughout Fairfield County. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization dedicated to serving the needs of children through community service and philanthropic activities. For more information and to learn how to join Kiwanis, visit westonkiwanis.org. For more information about the Jamboree, email [email protected].