Kiwanis Club of Weston hosts ‘A World of Wine’

The Kiwanis Club of Weston and Peter’s Spirits are holding A World of Wine, an evening of wine, food, friends, and fun to benefit Homes with Hope and other local charities.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 28, at 7 p.m. at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club, 67 Old Redding Road, Weston.  

The event is sponsored by Fairfield County Bank. Tickets are $100 per person, payable to Weston Kiwanis Foundation, P.O. Box 1033, Weston CT 06883, or register online at WestonKiwanis.org.

The evening will include a tasting of more than 25 wines from around the world presented by local wine experts, passed hors d’oeuvres and buffet stations, and a silent auction featuring travel and vacation offerings and offerings from local businesses. There will also be a chance to win a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne and a “Wine Pull,” where everyone who enters gets to pick a covered bottle of wine worth at least the entry fee of $20.  

The Kiwanis Club of Weston is a volunteer organization dedicated to serving the needs of children through community service and philanthropic activities. For more information and to learn how to join, visit westonkiwanis.org.

