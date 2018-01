Samuel Staples Elementary School in Easton is distributing registration packets for the 201​8-1​9 school year daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the school’s main office at 515 Morehouse Road.

Completed registration packets may be returned on ​Tuesday, Feb. ​20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All children who will be 5 years of age by Jan. 1, 201​9, are eligible for enrollment.