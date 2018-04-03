Kidde recalls smoke alarm due to potential safety risk

Fire Chief John Pokorny of the Weston Volunteer Fire Dept. wants to alert residents that a popular smoke alarm has been recalled.

Brand Name, Model of Affected Product: Kidde Dual Sensor (Photoelectric and Ionization) Smoke Alarms – Models PI2010 and PI9010

Hazard: A yellow protective cap in limited instances may have been left on one of the two smoke sensors in affected products during the manufacturing process, which could compromise the smoke alarms’ ability to detect smoke.

Remedy: Replace affected smoke alarms that contain the yellow protective cap.

For more information: CLICK HERE