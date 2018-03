The Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library is seeking artists to exhibit about 10 to 15 artworks in 2018 and beyond for a three-person show. If approved, the artist agrees to attend the reception and talk about the work for about five minutes. The shows run for about six weeks.

For more information, call 203-259-8026, go to fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or email [email protected]. Call for Art brochures may be picked up outside the gallery, which is located at 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield.