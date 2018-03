Four members of the Kennedy Center Ability Program along with a Kennedy Center staff member came to Easton EMS recently to help members clean the building.

Peg Shukie of Easton EMS said the group did a “phenomenal job cleaning, mopping and vacuuming our second floor training and meeting area.”

Kennedy Center volunteers expect to visit again soon.

Easton Volunteer EMS welcomes new members. Inquire about CPR, EMT and EMR classes. Visit eastonems.com for more information.