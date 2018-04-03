Kennedy Center to hold awards dinner

Celebrating 67 years, the Kennedy Center Awards Dinner and Annual Meeting will take place Thursday, April 19 at the Holiday Inn, 1070 Main Street, Bridgeport.

Richard Sebastian, the new President and CEO of The Kennedy Center, will be the keynote speaker and will focus on this year’s theme: “Opportunity, Possibility, Impact.”

The Corporate VIP (Very Important Partner) award will be presented to Fairfield University in recognition for its ongoing support and commitment to The Kennedy Center and to the individuals with disabilities they serve.

Those who have made outstanding personal achievements or significant contributions to people with disabilities will also be recognized.

Area residents serving on the Annual Meeting Committee include: Anna Maisner of Easton, Pietro Andres of Fairfield, Bridgeport residents Mary Brown and Teri Brown, Trumbull residents Joe Dennin, Randye Kaye, and David Kmetz, Michele Macauda of Monroe, Dottie Kellersman of Shelton, Jo Ann McMullan of Wilton, Dan Long of Cheshire, Debra Kane of Ansonia, and Rachelle Mitchell of Milford.

The Kennedy Center, founded in 1951, offers innovative, comprehensive service options to persons with disabilities and special needs, from birth to senior years. The center operates 31 community experience programs, 17 group homes, an industries program, employment and job placement services, family support and respite service, travel training, and children’s programs.

To attend the awards dinner, register at thekennedycenterinc.org or call 203-365-8522, ext. 213.