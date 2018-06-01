June events at Heritage Senior Center in Redding

June events at Heritage Senior Center

A new session of genealogy classes begins Monday, June 11. Class registration is due by June 4.

Reflexology sessions are back. Appointments may be made for half-hour or hour reflexology sessions on Thursdays between the hours of 11 and 3.

Manicure sessions by Amisha Dave are planned for Thursday, June 7. Manicures need to be scheduled in advance by calling 203-938-9725 by Wednesday, June 6.

Art Talk by Lauren Rachelson is Tuesday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m. Rachelson will give a presentation on artist Chuck Close. Refreshments will be served.

Book Discussion Group meets the last Monday of every month at 1:30 p.m. The group will discuss the book Dreams of Joy by Lisa See on Monday, June 25. Contact Dona Able at [email protected] for more information.

The “Seniors Garden” located behind the Community Center is in need of a supervisor. If you would like to check out the garden and consider investing an hour or two per week, contact Ruth Moran at the Heritage Center.

Drawing classes are being held on Wednesdays in June. Clay classes are being held on Mondays, and art classes with Adele Moros are being held on Tuesdays. Quilters classes are being held on Thursdays. Contact the office for more details.

Spanish classes are happening every Tuesday in June. Beginners meet at 9:45 a.m. and intermediate classes meet at 11 a.m.

Fitness to Fit You class meets Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. Tai Chi classes meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Private session yoga instruction is also available. Contact the office for more details.

The Heritage Senior Center is located at 37 Lonetown Road, Redding. The office phone number for class information and registration is 203-938-9725.