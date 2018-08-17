July property transfers for Easton, Redding, Weston

The following is a list of property transfers for the month of July for Easton, Redding and Weston.

Easton

19 Old Orchard Road: Kathleen J. Brotherton to Michael and Kimberly Lopiano, $675,000.

360 Staples Road: Lauren M. and Derrick L. Howard to Matthew W. and Jessica L. Snyder, $519,000.

40 Ridge Line Road: Brian D. Glatzel and Diana Giraldo to Daniel and Lindsey Krieger, $554,000.

105 Deerfield Drive: Padamjit and Rosa Katharine Singh to Samuel T. and Ellen J. Currie, $450,000.

18 Austin Drive: David J. Barrow and Helen Webb to Gretchen N. Sterling and Mahmooduz Kumuzu Zaman, $522,000.

21 High Ridge Road: Richard K. and Linda L. Naum to Michelle B. Feeney, $595,000.

105 East Common Road: Daniel W. Rosenberg to Kathryn Spaeth, $623,263.

350 Rock House Road: Athanasios Bletsas, Ourana Ouzoundis, Dimitra Skroubelos, Yarifalia, Dimitrios and Amalia Bletsas to Marianthi Matsikas, $357,500.

380 Rock House Road: Athanasios Bletsas and Kostas Matsikas to Ourana Ouzoundis, Dimitra Skroubelos, Yarifalia, Dimitrios and Amalia Bletsas, $385,000.

390 Rock House Road & portion in Redding: Kostas Matsikas, Ourana Ouzoundis, Dimitra Skroubelos, Yarifalia, Dimitrios and Amalia Bletsas to Athanasios Bletsas, $310,000.

390 Rock House Road and portion of 380 Rock House Road: Ourana Ouzoundis, Dimitra Skroubelos, Yarifalia, Dimitrios, Amalia Bletsas, and Kostas Matsikas to Athanasios Bletsas, $25,000.

12 Gate Ridge Road: Kurt R. and Angela E. Stowell to Zachary A. and Rebecca A. Halpern, $684,000.

54 Harvest Moon Road: Edward and Lynda G. Anderson to Donna Spry Schiano Trustee and Betty and Forrest Spry Family Trust, $549,000.

51 Woodland Drive: Stephen J. and Lisa M. Burghardt to David and Lorraine Abelow, $696,000.

15 Orchard Lane: Karen and Graham Angelo to Jordan Hill and Federico Pacheco, $476,500.

61 Wedgewood Drive: David Craig Slepian co-trustee, Stanley Guttman co-trustee, Irene Guttman revocable trust to Benjamin Bolan, $183,750.

61 Wedgewood Drive: David Craig Slepian trustee, Stanley Guttman trustee, Emerich Guttman credit shelter trust to Benjamin Bolan, $183,750.

3 Robin Hood Lane: Collen Finan Wilkerson and A. Russell Wilkerson III to Anton Abramov, $830,000.

265 Westport Road: Highgrove Properties LLC to Yellow Moose Properties LLC, $280,000.

5 Morningside Road: Elizabeth J. Tellalian to Janelle K. Krizek, $377,000.

124 Sport Hill Road: Leonard W. Araza Jr. to Jon Paul Vontell, $300,000.

88 Beers Road: Thomas T. and Carrie Maisano to Joe and Lise Fleuette, $525,000.

65 Fairview Avenue: Nora R. Gluck to Minh and Lindsey Pham, $380,000.

Redding

185 Redding Road: William A. Oppenheimer, trustee to Sean Grathwohl, $460,000.

75 Portland Avenue: Robert W. Dahms to Garrett J. Bernz and Kaitlyn M. Connell, $513,000.

27 Goodsell Hill Road: Gregory W. and Kathryn A. Fletcher to Robert L. and Lisa D. Stellato, $655,000.

52 Meeker Hill Road: Flagpole Holdings LLC to Omer Ibrahim, $299,000.

23 Sanfordtown Road: Craig and Lori Gurian to Cara Lee Whitley, $765,000.

5 Thankful Bradley Road: Ilene Cohn Tanen to George and Oksana Chorny, $618,000.

20 John Applegate Road: Robert R. and Mary G. Stone to Matthew R. and Laura Allison Rudary, $705,000.

18 Ledgeway Road: Kostas Matsikas, Ourania Ouzounidis, Dimitra Skroubelos, Yarifalia, Dimitrios, and Amalia Bletsas to Anthanasios Bletsas, $140,000.

11 Packer Brook Road: Harrison D. and Nancy S. Van Camp to Dianne I. Greenfield and Stephen A. Arnott, $576,000.

11 Mine Hill Road: Philipp H. and Marie G. Burroughs to Christine M. and Christopher D. Schrade, $615,000.

398 Newtown Turnpike: Maria A. Dasilva to Evan Vochis and Lindsay Forth, $285,000.

9 Side Cut Road: Sandi J. Prince to Peter Guglielmo and Vicki Zezima, $505,000.

226 Poverty Hollow Road: Paul C. Shiverick to Rioterra LLC, $1,800,000.

28 Granite Ridge Road: Paul C. and Shifee Losacco to Zachary A. Schwartz, $485,000.

6 Woods Way, Unit 21-C: Rina E. Tozzoli to Mary Ann Acampora, $470,000.

34 Huckleberry Road: Ingrid Paltauf to Mark and Judith Reiss, $140,000.

45 Chestnut Woods Road: Anthony N. Fuschetto to Margaret Maher, $399,000.

47 Picketts Ridge Road: Esteban Antman to Christopher and Andrea Kirby, $574,900.

16 Woodland Drive: Charles A. and Maxine B. Petruccelli to John and Kathleen Frances Morehouse, $420,000

159 Sunset Hill Road: Michael and Martha Hagen Black to Cheryl S. Toth and William H. Newbolt, $725,000.

89 Cross Highway: William and Marva Jo Cummings Wertz to Robert and Brenda Pellecchia, $690,000.

3 Dry River Court: Sandra M. Stimola to Sean M. Casey and Diana Williams, $935,500.

125 Picketts Ridge Road: Lisa Furman to Sonja M. Cicero, $480,000.

26 Sunnyview Drive: Arlene J. Mossa to Michael Knob, $625,000

7 Blueberry Hill Road: Christopher K. and Isabelle V. Williams to Clay Viands and Kristina McIntyre, $549,000.

22 Drummer Lane: Samuel J. Mende and Martha O. Richardson to Glenn Hofsess, $799,000.

28 Topstone Road: Michael E. and Christina O. Lauz to Melissa Anne and Andrew D. Stern, $360,000

84 Gallows Hill Road: Scott P. and Kellie M. Hornstein to Andrew B. and Jennifer Lei Cohn, $360,000.

186 Lonetown Road: William A. Oppenheimer, Trustee and Kathleen F. Oppenheimer Family Trust to Arend and Marina Mercado, $530,000.

Weston

18 Tubbs Spring Court: James & Nancy Amberson to Eileen Lashinsky and Gary Hertz, $652,000.

86 Kellogg Hill Road: Fred and Katherine Cohen to Saghi Ghaffari and John Brennan, Jr., $1,050,000.

21 Broad Street: Augustus Papajohn, II to Mihalis and Elena Yannakakis, $1,425,000.

200 Lyons Plain Road: Richard and Catherine Sapanski to Stephane and Kieran Ditullio, $858,000.

52 Davis Hill Road: Mark and Deborah L. Costello to James and Lauren Quinn: $690,000.

34 Tall Pines Drive: Donna M. Nayden to Monty and Nada Sarhan, $1,390.000.

28 Deer Path Road: Joseph Duggan and Lindsay Luck-Duggan to Richard Fonte and Robin Spath, $1,201,500.

33 Riverfield Drive: Julius Hertling Est. to William and Keisha B. Fink, $749,000.

44 West Branch Road: Mark Parsons to Michael Loeb, $1,210,000.

107 Lyons Plain Road: Stephen and Erica Scioscia to Thomas and Jacqueline Florez, $895,000.

31 Great Hill Road: William and Keisha Fink to Evan and Courtney Foley, $675,000.

13 Old Mill Road: Estate of Andrew Norman Friedman to Larry Arias and Rosa Vera, $800,000.

159 Old Hyde Road: Arlene Pitts to Alexis Morales and Melissa Discua, $749,000.

47 Tubbs Spring Drive: Michael and Marta Curry to Kyle and Kataska Davis, $1,280,000.

11 Slumber Corners: Laura H. Plimpton Estate to Michael Curry, $670,000.

53 Fanton Hill Road: Robert Maddox and Joanne Waller to Allana and Russell Stein, $732,500.

4 Bittersweet Road: Bo Chen and Xintao Wei to Erica M. Sanders Foege, $517,500.

29 September Lane: Scott and Susan Fredrickson to Keith P. and Victoria Distasio, $849,000.

39 Old Stagecoach Road: Harris and Marilyn Usdan to Marleine Hofman, $675,000.

58 Fanton Hill Road: Pamela S. Lafontaine to Stephen and Erica Scioscia, $1,375,000.

492 Newtown Turnpike: John Thurairaj to Jose Merino-Mejia, $208,000.

2 Cedar Lane: Michele and Robin Austin to Jeremy and Julie Kaufman, $1,415,000.