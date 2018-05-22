Julie O’Connor of Weston chosen as an ‘Artist to Watch’

The juror for the Spectrum show at New Canaan’s Carriage Barn selected Julie O’Connor of Weston as one of nine “Artists to Watch” for 2018.

O’Connor’s work was acknowledged from more than 500 submissions by a wide range of artists, and more than 100 selected for the show.

She had two pieces in the show, Strike a Pose (on an Erwin Wurm), which came from a visit to the Venice Biennale last year, and Five Evil Faces Morphed into One.

The “Artist to Watch” designation was awarded especially for Strike a Pose (on an Erwin Wurm).