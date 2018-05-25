John Read students express creativity through art

In an art room at John Read Middle School Friday afternoon, 12-year-old Stella Scarozza was creating a wand from feathers, beads and sticks.

“I’m a huge Harry Potter person,” said Stella, 12, a seventh grader with dark brown hair and black glasses. “I read all the books. I started reading them when I was six and a half. I reread them several times. I also watched the Harry Potter movies.”

Stella said she loves fantasy. “I love the idea of being rescued from somewhere and finding out it wasn’t perfect, but working with it to make it better, like Harry Potter did.”

Stella was creating the wand as part of the second annual Art Con, an event that includes art activities and a show of student work.

Art Con 2.0 was open to students in grades five to eight and their families. About 500 works of art, including dragon murals, sidewalk chalk and collage canvases, as well as splatter paint, weaving and wand making, were on display inside and outside the school.

Art teacher Mimi Weiss, who coordinated the event, has been collecting artwork all year from students. While some projects in the show were already completed, others were being created by students and their family members during the show.

Displayed on a wall in a hallway were a series of masks created by fifth graders.

Elizabeth Barnett and Sophia Abramoba, who were standing next to their creations, said the masks are made from a mold, newspaper, glue, and paint. “We had a choice of using feathers and glitter to put on the masks,” said Elizabeth, 11.

Sophia, who is also 11, said she liked making her mask. “It expresses my creativity.”

Fifth grader Dylan Greiner created an eight-inch gold-and-yellow sparkled mask.

“I glued the newspaper inside of the mold, took it out of the mold, painted it and let that dry. Then I painted it green, then black,” said Dylan, 10. “I went over it with gold and put silver streaks on it.”

Dylan said his mask resembles an ancient artifact.

“I like to read about ancient things,” he said. “I have a book of all the maps of the ancient Aztecs that I read for social studies.”

On display along another wall in the hallway were paintings, one of which was made by Dylan’s twin brother, Forrest.

Forrest drew a watercolor painting of two wolves play-fighting with each other in the Arctic.

He also drew a rabbit sitting beside the wolves, watching them.

“The wolves are meant to represent my brother and I when we play-fight,” Forrest said. “The rabbit is there to spice up the drawing.”

Forrest chose bright purple, blue and orange to “create a Northern Lights sky over the wolves,” he said. “The black color is the night sky.”

“The Northern Lights are in the Arctic and I wanted to make the sky pop,” Forrest said. “I like the colors — they fade into one another and seem awesome to me.”

Dylan and Forrest draw every day, according to their mother, Kathleen Tracy.

They keep an art folder at school to organize their work.

Over the summer, the boys plan to hold a fund-raiser to start an art club at John Read for the fall.

Along the sixth grade hallway, there is an 8-foot-tall by 15-foot-wide doodle mural taking up much of the wall.

The mural incluldes drawings of a pirate, cat, horse, mask, and snake, as well as a shark, sun, mushroom, rainbow, and moon.

The mural was a collaboration by about 30 seventh and eighth graders.

“In art class, everyone drew small doodles,” said eighth grader Ian Arata, 13.

“Then we put it all under one big drawing,” said Owen England, 13. “We put it on a projector and traced it onto a wall. We kept adding more and more to it each day.”

Breezy Hayes, 14, who drew a toaster, fish, shark, and unicorn on the mural, said she enjoyed contributing to it.

“It was a group effort.”

Inside a classroom, several girls were making black-and-white doodle ink paintings. They were creating a variety of shapes, as well as a snake and volcano.

The students doodled using black India ink and brushes on paper of the colors of the rainbow, which will later be laminated and attached.

“You can do whatever comes to your mind,” said Margot Fisher, 13, who was drawing a teddy bear. “There are not many limits to what you are able to draw.”

Joel Barlow High School ninth grader Corrina Voytek, 15, who participated in Art Con last year, was doodling alongside her sister, 12-year-old Lila Voytek.

“There is a lot more kinds of artwork here this year,” Corrina said, adding she finds doodling “therapeutic.”

“It’s fun to have ideas and express them.”

Aside from contributing to the doodle wall, Ian Arata painted a six-foot-tall multicolored totem pole made from tissue paper, using “Mod Podge [an adhesive glue] and paint,” he said.

When all the totem poles are completed, they will be on display in the Joel Barlow courtyard.

“With Art Con, we really wanted to provide a fun activity,” Weiss said. “Parents and family members can work on the projects with the students.”