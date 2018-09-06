John Read Middle School to get a fitness room

Mike Bon Tempo, a physical education teacher at John Read Middle School in Redding, said he and the rest of the school’s PE staff believe it’s important to establish good fitness habits early.

That’s why he said he’s so happy that John Read is about to open its first-ever fitness room.

“I think as a department we wanted to expand upon our program at the middle school. It’s been a goal of ours at John Read for over 10 years,” Bon Tempo said. “We are fortunate enough to have a space now.”

Currently, the school, which enrolls students in fifth through eighth grades — is looking for gently used cardiovascular equipment to fill the fitness room.

On the school’s wish list is cardiovascular equipment such as treadmills, ellipticals, and stationary bicycles, as well as yoga balls.

“Our goal is to get maybe 20 items,” Bon Tempo said. “We are trying to utilize the space as much as possible.”

Staff members will pick up the equipment from people’s homes or offices in town. Deliveries are also accepted at the school. Anyone who wishes to donate equipment may contact John Read at 203-938-2533.

The fitness room will be in a room that’s no longer in use.

“There has been some movement that has freed up a classroom that’s appropriate for this program,” Bon Tempo said.

The room, which is 30-feet by 15-feet, is located on the first floor of the school, close to the gymnasium, “So it’s easy for students to move from one place to the other,” he said.

The room will be optional to students to go to during their regular gym class. In addition, the wellness classes at the school will use the room.

Fitness room hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday to Friday. Staff members will be able to use the room before and after school hours.

The room is expected to be open for use as soon as the school gets the equipment. Bon Tempo expects this to be within a week.

Physical education staff will teach students how to operate all equipment prior to the students’ use of it.

“There will be an educational piece and an introduction,” Bon Tempo said. “We will teach them how to best utilize and get the most workout from the equipment.”

There will be no weights in the room.

“We tend not to move in the direction of weights,” Bon Tempo said. “There is a lot of research that shows that weight use at the younger ages is not necessarily a good thing.”

The fitness room should be a big hit with everyone who uses it, Bon Tempo said.

“We have a very health-conscious community in Redding,” Bon Tempo said. “We have some students out there and engaged in those kinds of activities, and others may want to take that on and do it for the first time.”

According a study by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, youths who are regularly active have a better chance of a healthy adulthood.

In addition, “school-based physical activity can improve grades, standardized test scores, cognitive skills, concentration, and attention,” the study said.

It’s the job of the staff “to build healthy bodies and minds,” Bon Tempo said. “The fitness room will give us an opportunity to do that on another level, and to help students become lifelong learners — not only in the classroom, but beyond, with regard to their health and wellness.”

Bon Tempo said he hopes John Read students will get into the habit of regular exercise and continue this habit into high school.

“[Joel Barlow] high school has a huge wellness program, as well as cardiovascular equipment,” Bon Tempo said. “We want to mirror that and this will give us an opportunity to prepare them.”

At the present time, Helen Keller Middle School in Easton and Weston Middle School do not have a fitness room.

“Our school motto is ‘taking care of self, others, and this place,’” Bon Tempo said. “We’ve targeted all three of those things.”