Top ten students in the Class of 2018 at Joel Barlow High School, with the colleges they are attending.

Adam Boczar

Purdue University

Jessica Dolcimascolo

Colgate University

Sumudu Dileka Gunawardana

Rice University

Jonathan Lam

Cooper Union

Jacob Lenes

University of Connecticut

Madeline Massey

University of Virginia

Emily Shaw

University of Connecticut

Grace Smith

Skidmore College

Rachel Wagner

Tufts University

Melani Zuckerman

Boston University