Joel Barlow to conduct mock crash

Joel Barlow High School will conduct a mock crash on Monday, April 30, at 7:30 a.m. followed that night by a mandatory pre-parking safety seminar from 7 to 9 p.m.

All students planning on parking in the 2018-19 school year need to attend the mandatory pre-parking seminar.

The goal of a mock crash is to educate teenagers and young adults about the tragedy of traffic crashes and to reinforce the importance of seat belts and paying attention behind the wheel and to show the severe consequences of drinking and driving and texting and driving.

Redding and Easton police departments, fire departments and local ambulance corps will work with the Easton Redding Community Care Coalition (ERCCC) and school administration to plan and conduct the mock crash at 7:30 a.m. The mock crash aims to serve as a hard-hitting reminder of the dangers and consequences of unsafe driving behaviors — prior to prom and end-of-the-school-year events.

The mock crash uses real crashed vehicles set up on school grounds, and student participants dramatically act out roles as crash victims. The school’s entire student body will watch the demonstration and learn how emergency responders conduct rescue efforts in real time. Parents are also invited and are encouraged to attend.

“Mock crashes are a dramatic presentation to educate teenagers about the true consequences of poor driving decisions,” said Laura Wheatley, director of the mock crash. “When students see their friends and peers carried out in body bags, and another being handcuffed, it hits home. It’s a strong message that aims to influence their driving choices, especially at such a potentially dangerous time on the road.”

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of accidental death among teenagers in the United States. Distracted driving accounts for more than 58% of all teen crashes.

ERCCC is urging parents to talk to their teens about the dangers and consequences of underage drinking as well as distracted driving.

Parents should also reinforce teen driving laws, such as those relating to seat belt use, passenger limitations, nighttime driving, no cell phone use, and no texting (including when stopped in traffic).

For students who want a parking pass for the 2018-19 school year, parents and students must attend the parking safety seminar meeting on April 30 from 7 to 9 p.m.