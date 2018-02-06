Joel Barlow students say ‘no’ to vaping

Students are starting to say no to vaping, according to Joel Barlow High School Principal Gina Pin.

At the Region 9 Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 31, Pin said that after speaking to some students, it looks as if they are turning down offers of vaping.

“I was pleased in a conversation I had with a student that there seems to be an undercurrent of students who are saying, ‘Maybe this isn’t such a great thing’ or ‘Maybe we are getting addicted to the vape’ or ‘Maybe we should try nicorette gum,’” Pin said.

“This is the most exciting piece of news,” she added.

According to Joel Barlow High School historical data, the evidence of vaping so far this year appears to be declining compared to last year.

As of Dec. 12, 2017, there were eight reports of students vaping in the 2017-18 school year. In the 2016-17 school year, there were a total of 36 reports of students vaping.

Pin added, however, that this number does not account for all students who are vaping — just those who are caught.

“We believe — because students have told us — that there is more vaping going on that is escaping detection because of the size of vapes, the cleverness of the students in not being obvious and getting caught, and new vaping oils that have no smell and emit no visible smoke,” Pin explained.



Pin said vaping is smoking and both the administration and the students themselves are concerned about the health of students.

“In fact, that is why some students are coming forward to tell administration confidentially that vaping is going on,” Pin said. “They are becoming increasingly concerned about their peers who are addicted to the nicotine in these vaping devices.”

School Superintendent Tom McMorran added that teens should not feel they are tattling on their friends and peers by reporting on substance abuse.

“There is a distinction between ‘snitching,’ which is telling on someone to get them into trouble, and ‘seeking help,’ which is showing concern for a friend,” he said.

Dangers of vaping

Some vaping oils can contain THC — the active agent in marijuana that can be removed and put into liquid form. It is what gives the high associated with pot. Joel Barlow tests all vaping oils for the vapes that it finds.

Vapes are very easy to use and conceal, Pin explained.

“It clicks just like a USB in a computer,” she said.

Taking control of vaping

Barlow is tackling vaping head-on, according to Pin.

“Our plan of action — and this is for all substance abuse and not just for vaping — is to increase adult presence in the hallways, bathrooms and common areas,” she said. “Then students will feel safer.”

“We greet students as they enter classrooms and we rotate staff among the bathrooms,” she added.

In response to a question about bathrooms being locked because of vaping, Pin said they are not.

She said the school is educating staff, parents and students about the dangers of vaping, as well as being able to identify all the parts of a vape.

Barlow is further educating students about this topic through its health and wellness classes, “where we are doing a nice job including factual information about vaping, and materials shared with us through the HVCASA [Housatonic Valley Coalition Against Substance Abuse] are helpful as well,” Pin said.

According to Pin, Barlow has had the greatest success with students who have reported on incidents of vaping — either at the school or in the community, such as at parties.

Learning why students vape

Barlow is also communicating with other schools on vaping.

“This is a concern in many schools,” she said. “We are looking at the root cause of why students vape.”

School administrators are examining whether vaping calms students and whether students think it’s cool to try to sneak it by somebody.

“Barlow is exploring teaching students alternative ways to address student anxiety and resist peer pressure, which is some reasons they have said they turn to vaping,” Pin said.

Vaping consequences

Students who are found with any part of a vaping device on them receive a day of in-school suspension and four hours of Saturday community service.

Mike D’Agostino, Region 9 Board of Education chairman, asked, “Is there a way a student can email the office and say a kid sitting two seats up from me just vaped in class and be able to do it anonymously, and can we act on that?”

The answer is yes. Students can provide tips through an anonymous report in an email, or tell a faculty member.

For students who are addicted to vaping, Barlow is looking into programs similar to Smokenders, which may involve educators coming into the school and educating students.

Barlow administrators are also in contact with St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport to run sessions for students who may be interested in trying to quit vaping.