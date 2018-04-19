Joel Barlow High School presents spring musical: Working

Students at Joel Barlow High School in Redding are presenting the musical Working on Thursday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 27 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, April 28 at both 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Working is based on a book by Studs Terkel which was later adapted into a musical by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso. It examines the hopes, dreams, joys and concerns of the average working American. According to its licensing agency MTI International, “it will surprise and inspire anyone who has ever punched a time clock.”

Working has upbeat rhythms, songs, and choreography and is directed by Diana Canova of Redding who is noted for instilling creativity and vibrancy in her productions.

Performers play multiple roles in the show, including senior Amelia Greene who plays Maggie the cleaning woman and Kay the baker, and Nate Laske, a junior, who plays Ralph the student, Conrad the UPS delivery guy, and Fred the accountant.

Junior Meghan Cormier, the show’s stage manager, said Working is a complicated show for high school theaters. “There are so many different and individual scenes that could make this show difficult. I am proud of everyone involved in our theater production for taking on such a sophisticated piece,” she said.

Tickets for all performances on April 26, 27, and 28 can be purchased at the door. Prices are $12 for students and senior citizens and $15 for adults. The 2 p.m. Saturday matinee offers a special $5 ticket price for senior citizens.

More information can found on the Joel Barlow High School homepage, joelbarlowps.org/pages/jbhs, and clicking on STUDENT, then JBHS THEATRE.