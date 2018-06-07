Joel Barlow graduation is set for June 17

Joel Barlow High School’s commencement exercises are set to take place Sunday, June 17, at the O’Neill Center on the campus of Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Doors will open to family and guests at 12:30.

The ceremony will include a student processional led by members of the faculty, brief speeches by students and school district officials, the presentation of the diplomas, and musical selections performed by the Joel Barlow Senior Chorale and combined band and orchestra.

Tickets to the graduation are not issued. Students are strongly encouraged to limit family members and guests to 10.

There is ample parking at the O’Neill Center to accommodate all students and their guests. Graduating students should plan to arrive at the O’Neill Center by 12:30 p.m.

The O’Neill Center strictly prohibits horns and noisemakers, as well as silly string, confetti, balloons and beach balls.